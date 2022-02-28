WATCH: UFS Shimlas thump CUT Ixias 48-27 in Varsity Cup

Centurion — UFS Shimlas ran out 48-27 winners over CUT Ixias in their Varsity Cup match in Bloemfontein, on Monday. Shimlas took their time to work their way into the game as they trailed by 10 in the early stages, but once they found their rhythm they were unstoppable as they outscored their opponents by eight tries to three.

Scrumhalf Zinedine Booysen opened the scoring for Ixias in the second minute with a penalty from in front.



Ixias barged their way over the line from a five-metre scrum on the quarter hour mark, with eighthman captain Luvuyo Ndevu bagging the try. Booysen added the conversion for a 10-0 lead. Shimlas finally got onto the scoreboard in the 32nd minute after spending an age in the Ixias 22, skipper and lock Thabang Mahlasi burst through a tackle to score under the posts. Fullback Litha Nkula nudged the conversion over to make it 7-3.

Minutes later, Shimlas hit the lead for the first time in the clash from a rolling maul with hooker William Moffat dotting down in the corner. Nkula nailed the conversion from the tight angle to make it 14-10. A bustling move on the verge of halftime from Shimlas saw centre Janco van Heyningen diving over in the corner. Nkula this time was unsuccessful from the touchline, but Shimlas still gained a 19-10 lead at the break,. Booysen added the first points of the second period with a penalty for Ixias, just after the break to make it 19-13.

Shimlas responded with a rolling maul in the 53rd minute as flank Lourens Oosthuizen grabbed a try. Nkula missed again, but the lead was now out to 24-13.

In the best move of the game, with Nkula taking a quick penalty - Mahlasi made the initial break before wing Asanda Kunene sprinted away from the defence for a point of origin bonus and a seven-point try. Nkula again missed, with Shimlas now leading 31-13. Shimlas turned to their forwards once more, with another rolling maul as Lohan Potgieter was on hand to score the try. As Nkula continued to battle with the conversions, his attempt struck the post as Shimlas led 36-13. In the 68th minute, Shimlas replacement hooker Wihan Marais was red-carded to reduce his side to 14 men.

Shimlas immediately conceded as Jandré Nel was guilty of cynical play, as Ixias were awarded a penalty try. Nel for his efforts was yellow carded as Shimlas faced the next 10 minutes with 13 men at 36-20 ahead. The numerical disadvantage counted little as Shimlas barged their way over under the posts, with Kunene bagging his brace. Nkula had no problem nailing his third conversion of the night to extend the lead once more to 43-20. Ixias were able to respond again with a well-worked move which replacement flank Teboho Rampai finished off. Booysen provided the extra two points from in front to make it 43-27.

Once more, there was little time to breathe as Shimlas scored almost from the restart as Nqobani Dlamini scored a try for a 48-27 lead. Scorers Shimlas 48 (19): Tries: Thabang Mahlasi, William Moffat, Janco van Heyningen, Lourens Oosthuizen, Asanda Kunene (2) (1xPOR), Lohan Potgieter, Nqobani Dlamini Conversions: Litha Nkula (3).