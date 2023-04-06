Johannesburg - The artificial pitch of Scotstoun Stadium will be the battlefield where the Emirates Lions season will take on the possibility of hope. The Joburgers go there on Saturday to face Glasgow Warriors (kick-off 9pm) in the EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final knowing that if they manage a victory there, then they will have the ability to go all the way and possibly lift the championship.

There will also be the chance perhaps, maybe, just about to sneak into the United Ruby Championship (URC) Top 8. On Wednesday, while speaking at the reveal of Castle Lager’s three-year sponsorship of the Pirates Grand Challenge at the headquarters of the Lions Rugby Company in Doornfontein, Johannesburg, Lions Rugby Company CEO Rudolf Straeuli opined that Ivan van Rooyen’s team must continue with their gameplan – if they are to overcome the Warriors.

“I think the team must just go the way they have been playing lately,” the former Springbok player said. “If you look at the last game against Racing 92, we gave a very decent performance with 14 men. The team has shown character.

“It is not going to be easy against Glasgow, but we have played them before. We know what to expect. “They might have one or two internationals extra that we haven’t played against but that shouldn’t be a motivation for us.” The Lions beat Glasgow in late February 35-24 at Emirates Airline Park, but this weekend’s encounter will be a wholly different prospect. As alluded to by Straueli, several Test players will be available to coach Franco Smith, which was not the case in the previous clash.

That victory, however, set the Lions on their current path. Playing a more expansive game, the Lions have won four games on the trot and it is this style Straeuli refers to. But there are dangerous pitfalls ahead. Smith has started shaping Warriors into a formidable unit and that also included a fast-paced gameplan that looks to exploit space at speed and with wily trick-plays. The only loss Glasgow have suffered this year, is the one against the Lions.

Otherwise, they have beaten the Stormers, Perpignan, Dragons (twice), Ulster, Zebre and Munster, while also recording a draw against Bath. Said Straeuli: “Franco is a coach that makes you think.

“Last time we played them, we saw that there was a lot of special plays – wraps around the line-outs; small little initiatives; bringing in the winger; playing back to the hooker; playing back to their strong wingers. He will come with special plays.” If the Lions manage to beat the Warriors this weekend, then they will play either Scarlets or Clermont Auvergne in the next round. The Lions can also make the URC play-offs, if results go their way. They have two games left in that tournament – both home matches – against Leinster and Zebre starting next weekend.

“The main prize is to get into the semi-final of this EPCR Challenge Cup,” said Straeuli. “I think the (team) has the ability (to make the URC Top 8). There is a slight chance still. “There are permutations but we just have to play the style of rugby that we are playing at the moment. Don’t worry about the permutations.