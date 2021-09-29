We know we are better, says Bulls Lionel Mapoe ahead of second URC clash

WHILE Lionel Mapoe won’t have to face Ireland star Bundee Aki on Friday, he and the rest of the Bulls team will have to deal with rainy conditions in Galway in their United Rugby Championship clash against Connacht at The Sportsground (8.35pm kick-off). The Bulls are trying to find their feet in the new URC, and after their 31-3 defeat at the hands of Leinster last weekend, they will have to find their rhythm quickly against Connacht to make a success of their four-match tour.

Perhaps the wet conditions will suit the Bulls, who were caught out by the speed at which Leinster played on Saturday in dry conditions at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. A slower game would allow their heavy pack and big ball-carriers such as No 8 Elrigh Louw, flanks Arno Botha and Marcell Coetzee, and props Gerhard Steenekamp and Mornay Smith to have a greater impact at close quarters. With Irish centre Aki still sidelined with a neck injury, Mapoe may have a slightly easier time of it in the backline, but the Bulls No 13 knows that the Currie Cup champions will need to make a vast improvement to emerge victorious on Friday. Connacht lost their URC opener 33-21 to Cardiff, but that was in Wales, and they will be much more formidable in familiar surroundings in Galway.

“We just came off a high in South Africa, and we enjoyed it and had a week off. Then coming back this side, it was tough, obviously. But we prepared as well as we could. I just think at some point, we let ourselves down in some facets,” Mapoe said from Ireland this week. “But there are a lot of things that we can work on, and we know we are better than that. If you look at the score, it’s not a reflection of who we are as a team.” Mapoe has been in top form for the Bulls since returning from French club rugby a few months ago, and has rekindled his old Lions midfield partnership with Harold Vorster.