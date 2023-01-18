We’re growing as a team … Darrien Landsberg sees bright future for tight-knit Lions

Johannesburg — “For everyone that feels like they are sleeping on the Lions or that we are not where we should be, we are getting there and once we get there, we are definitely going to be an outfit to watch out for.” That was the confident and defiant decree of Darrien Landsberg as the Lions head into a third regular season clash against the Dragons this weekend after a tormented run of four loses on the trot in all competitions.

The Lions have not yet lost to Dragons, having played to a draw in the EPCR Challenge Cup and secured two victories over as many tournaments in the United Rugby Championship (URC). They face the Welsh franchise yet again on Sunday (kick-off 3pm) at Rodney Parade in a must-win Challenge Cup encounter for both teams. In recent weeks, the Lions have frustrated fans and pundits alike with a mixed bag of outings, exhibiting some exhilarating rugby at times but then also toiling away in bogs of unpleasing plays and decisions. On Wednesday, Pumas signing Landsberg insisted that the Joburgers were on the right path, and that as long as the team remained unified in a common purpose, they would overturn their recent run of form. “We understand that we are still building,” the 24-year-old utility forward admitted, “but at the same time it’s each and every individual understanding their role, understanding what they need to do, and what it is they need to bring to this team in order for us to grow together.

“I do think as this Lions team grows, as the experience, it is going to grow us as a team. As long as we stay together, stay tight-knitted, I feel like there is really a bright future for this team … “I am very confident in that fact; and that we are growing in the right direction.” It was a sentiment shared by assistant coach and former Springbok Albert van den Berg. Many have argued that the team seem to be somewhat unsure about what is required of them, but Van den Berg argued that to reach the highest peaks, the team must first slog through shadowed valleys.

The labour of climbing to that vaunted viewpoint cannot be achieved through short-term gains, Van den Berg implied, but rather a concerted and structured long-term plan that will help the team reap rewards in the future. Said Van den Berg: “I wouldn’t say that there is an identity crisis. “The big thing from our side, is to see what is the path forward, what is the succession planning regarding the players, where our needs are with the players and what do we need in certain positions?

“We can’t be a last-minute dotcom team – one that just tries to make it work. We need to build a culture. We need to build a team here and get that consistency … we need to start playing a brand of rugby that we can relate to … Many Lions supporters, however, will admit with exasperation that the team is seemingly always in this building process. After a promising start to the season, the Lions have fallen a bit to the wayside. It is a reality that they must correct their slump as quickly as possible if they wish to remain in contention in the Challenge Cup, while also securing a top 8 finish in the URC, to keep moving forward as a team – as both Van den Berg and Landsberg rightly pointed out.

“We can’t come every year with the same excuses and sit in the same positions, saying we don’t have an identity or we don’t know where we are going as a team. “We do have a young team and a lot of inexperienced players but this is the best way for them to get this experience … as long as there is progress, then we are moving in the right direction. “It’s about a hard look in the mirror and saying to ourselves, ‘Where are we going with this team? What do we need to change?’ and making those calls and taking the step forward.”