What’s worse than the ‘group of death’? Stormers handed draw from hell for next season’s Champions Cup

Durban — Stormers coach John Dobson must have been wondering if someone was pulling his leg when he was handed his team’s draw for next season’s Champions Cup.

The Pool 4 of the competition could not be tougher if someone had deliberately tried to make it so. It really is rotten luck for the Stormers to be drawn alongside the recent finalists, Leinster and La Rochelle (the champions) plus England giants Leicester and Sale, plus Parisian club Stade Francais.