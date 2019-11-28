Alberts is the latest big name player to pop up on the Lions’ shopping list following confirmation by the franchise on Tuesday that 37-year-old Test tighthead prop Du Plessis had signed on for the 2020 Super Rugby campaign. He had been playing at Montpellier in France since 2015.
At 35, Alberts is also no spring chicken, but if the Lions did manage to sign him from Stade Francais, where he has been playing since 2015, it would be another big coup for the Lions.
Alberts grew up in Johannesburg and knows the Lions well, having played over 50 Super Rugby games for them before moving to the Sharks in 2010. He also featured for the Boks on 43 occasions between 2010 and 2016.
The Lions have been shorn of loose-forward experience ever since Warwick Tecklenburg retired and Jaco Kriel and Ruan Ackermann moved abroad.