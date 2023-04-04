Johannesburg - The only consistency the Sharks have brought to this season is their inconsistency. Their form has oscillated, sometimes wildly, between the sublime and the atrocious, and knowing who will pitch up on matchdays can be an exercise in speculation. This past fortnight is a case in point.

Last weekend, the Sharks dished up an abject display against a struggling Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship (URC), creating doubt around a top-eight finish. And last Saturday, the Durban side smashed Munster 50-35 to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup. For a team that is so rich in talent and depth – one which has aspirations of dominating SA rugby and claiming championships at every opportunity – such swinging fortunes have failed to instil any form of dread in their opponents. There is always a chance that the Sharks can be beaten on the day. The first psychological battle before the match is already in doubt and that gives opposition teams a degree of hope that they can beat the Sharks.

Admittedly, the Sharks have not always had the luxury of selecting their strongest team. Their Springboks have had extended period on the sidelines due to national commitments and preparing for the Rugby World Cup later this year in France. It has resulted in several defeats, such as the infamous 35-0 defeat to Cardiff last year, which ended Sean Everitt’s tenure as head coach. However, the Sharks’ Boks, one could argue, have not covered themselves in glory either. They too have battled with consistency.

Indeed, Bok captain Siya Kolisi admitted last week that he believes that on current form he is not good enough to play for the men’s national senior team – and that sentiment could be extended to his teammates as well. The Sharks have three confirmed matches left this season – the first against French Top 14 giants Toulouse on Saturday (kick-off 4pm), and if ever there was an opportunity to show the world what they are made of, it could be at the Stade Ernest-Wallon. They follow that clash with their final URC commitments against Benetton and Munster. On paper, they should win those latter matches to secure their playoff spot in that tournament, but it is not assured. Meanwhile, the Bulls showed on Sunday that Le Stade can be destabilised if enough pressure is exerted on them.

What the Sharks will have to do better is execute their game plan and skills at a much higher level than their fellow South Africans to take advantage of their hosts’ limited short-comings. A similar performance as in the beating of Munster is required and more – not only this weekend but for the rest of the season. The Sharks have the talent and skills to do that but equally their Galacticos have the capacity to implode. Neil Powell’s job will then require him to keep his matchday squad – which you’d expect will be packed with every available first choice player, barring injury, with concerns surrounding Eben Etzebeth, Emile van Heerden and Jaden Hendrikse – motivated on and off the field. After nearly six months of rugby, and despite the initial positive impression Powell affected, we still haven’t seen the “real” Sharks.