With Lions seniors ready to roar, let the experimentation continue

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - It might not have been the most comfortable of victories against the Eastern Province, despite the 54-24 scoreline reading otherwise, and yet one suspects that for head coach Ivan van Rooyen and Mziwakhe Nkosi it will be considered objective achieved. These first two matches, against the EP and a fortnight ago the Pumas, were always about introducing the union’s youngsters to senior professional rugby, while affording a handful of players with little game time an opportunity to get some match fitness under their belts. In both those respects, the first phase of their plan has succeeded. Now the coaching staff can turn their attention to introducing their seniors, who have been hard at training for the last two weeks, into the fold. And that means Stean Pienaar, Courtnall Skosan, Jamba Ulengo, Rabz Maxwane, Burger Odendaal, Dan Kriel, Wandisile Simelane, Elton Jantjies, Andre Wagner and Ross Cronje in the backs; and Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka, Jaco Kriel, Willem Alberts, Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole, Jan-Henning Campher, Carlu Sadie and Wilhelm van der Sluys in the forwards, can now be considered for selection against the Sharks and the Stormers, if the coaching team holds true to their plans. The likes of Marnus Schoeman, Jannie du Plessis, Ruan Dreyer, Dillon Smit, Wiehahn Herbst, PJ Botha and MJ Pelser have already played some part in the first two matches, and could once again be in action in the coming weeks. The injuries to EW Viljoen and Roelof Smit should also be resolved by early April - if their recuperation is successful - meaning that Van Rooyen and Co can begin the job of building a core matchday squad to tackle the Rainbow Cup in earnest.

ALSO READ: Huge motivation for young Lions in Preparation Cup

In this regard, the Lions have come out mostly unscathed in their first two games, while also continuing to developing their youth players. And although the first team will now be given a chance to take some contact, it does not necessarily mean that the experimentation should come to an end in the coming weeks.

Wings Prince Nkabinde and Ngia Selengbe should be given another run, as should Manuel Rass in the midfield, especially now that James Molletze has sustained an injury and the extent of the trauma is unknown at this time. Flank Sibusiso Sangweni was tireless against the EP on Wednesday, while props Dameon Venter and Nathan McBeth also impressed. Francke Horn, who did not play, should perhaps also get another look in.

The most important area to build for the Lions will have been at lock after the departure of mainstay Marvin Orie. Reinhard Nothnagel and Ruben Schoeman controlled the line-outs with aplomb against the Elephants losing not one, and together with Alberts and Van der Sluys will in all likelihood be the incumbents, but Emmanuel Tshituka should be given more game time to help pad out the depth in that department - just in case.

Fred Zeilinga joined the team's training group last week, and if the Lions are serious about his services and ensuring depth at flyhalf in case Jantjies gets injured, he too should be in the mix in the last two preparation matches, while utility-back Divan Rossouw should be afforded every minute on the field to continue his orientation.

The Lions have discovered options these past two weeks, and in the end, that will be their most important achievement.

@FreemanZAR

IOL Sport