Women’s version of the British and Irish Lions on the cards but who will play?

Durban - A women’s version of the British and Irish Lions is likely to get the green light but the big question is who would they play? A two-year feasibility study has just been concluded and the early findings that have been released by the Lions suggest there will be ladies in red before too long.

This comes after a successful women’s World Cup in New Zealand which was won by the host nation in an epic final against England. ALSO READ: Proteas captain Sune Luus calls for women’s SA20 The latter team would heavily dominate a Lions combination because they are way ahead of the teams from Scotland, Ireland, and Wales.

England annihilated the Springbok women’s team, so a Lions team touring South Africa would likely be one-way traffic and unappealing to sponsors. The men’s Lions team is due to tour Australia in 2025 but a female variation of that would not raise the same interest because of the probable disparity in class of the teams. The England women’s team is so strong that they had won 30 games on the trot before losing to the Black Ferns in that final.