Women’s version of the British and Irish Lions on the cards but who will play?

Durban - A women’s version of the British and Irish Lions is likely to get the green light but the big question is who would they play?
A two-year feasibility study has just been concluded and the early findings that have been released by the Lions suggest there will be ladies in red before too long.
This comes after a successful women’s World Cup in New Zealand which was won by the host nation in an epic final against England.
ALSO READ: Proteas captain Sune Luus calls for women’s SA20
The latter team would heavily dominate a Lions combination because they are way ahead of the teams from Scotland, Ireland, and Wales.
WATCH: Proteas Test team will draw 'inspiration and energy' displayed by women's side at T20 World Cup
Wolvaardt thanks number one supporter Bok skipper Kolisi for World Cup inspiration
It’s been a long road from Cravenby to the Women’s T20 World Cup final for Shabnim Ismail
EXCLUSIVE: Tendai Mtwarira pushing for equal recognition and pay for women’s sports in Africa
Australia put Springbok Women to the sword in Cape Town Sevens opener
England annihilated the Springbok women’s team, so a Lions team touring South Africa would likely be one-way traffic and unappealing to sponsors.
The men’s Lions team is due to tour Australia in 2025 but a female variation of that would not raise the same interest because of the probable disparity in class of the teams.
The England women’s team is so strong that they had won 30 games on the trot before losing to the Black Ferns in that final.
Women’s rugby is relatively strong in France but thereafter there is a huge gulf in class between England, New Zealand, Australia (to a lesser degree), and the rest.
Nevertheless, Lions CEO Ben Calveley said: “It is extremely positive that a British & Irish Lions women’s tour is possible in the future. While there is much to be considered, we are committed to taking the findings of this feasibility study and working closely with our unions as well as other stakeholders in the coming months.”