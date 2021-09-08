World Rugby celebrate 2 year countdown to RWC 2023

The Springboks will defend the Webb Ellis Cup in exactly two years in France, and to acknowledge the countdown, World Rugby will tonight unveil the official Gilbert tournament ball. The Rugby World Cup is set to kick off on September 8, 2023, and World Rugby on Wednesday revealed in a statement that already one million tickets have been sold for the showpiece event. Tickets for the general public are scheduled to go on sale at the end of the month on Thursday, September 30, while individuals who are members of the 2023 Family will be able to snaffle up their seats two days earlier.

World Rugby also assured that the host nation was well on track in their preparations. “In two years, France will be the centre of the sporting universe,” said World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont in the statement. “Rugby World Cup 2023 will be the most impactful and sustainable rugby event ever, delivering a meaningful legacy that reaches beyond economic and rugby growth, and an embodiment of our core values.

“The players are at the centre of our planning and in addition to increased rest days and squad sizes, the world’s top players will have everything they need to perform to their best on rugby’s biggest stage with world-class match venues and training facilities. “If the players are the heart of the tournament, then the fans will provide the heartbeat, energy and emotion and we want them to have the most incredible experience in stadiums, across the host cities and at home watching the drama unfold. “France 2023 is already shaping up to be the most popular Rugby World Cup ever with more than one million tickets selling within a matter of hours and more to go on sale this month. We can’t stress it enough: everybody is invited!”