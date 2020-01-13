Paul Zacks will step down as the chief executive of the Western Province Rugby Football Union on January 31 due to the pressure of the position having had a “negative impact on his health”.
The WP Rugby Union announced on Monday that a committee will handle the business side of the organisation until a replacement for Zacks is appointed.
“Our focus is on ensuring that the team have everything they need to perform, and it will be business as usual while we recruit a new CEO. In the interim, a general business committee has been appointed to handle the business end of rugby until a replacement is found,” the union said in a statement.
“The committee will compromise of two representatives from the company’s shareholder, as well as two independent directors from the company’s board of directors.”
The Stormers begin their Super Rugby campaign on February 1 against the Hurricanes at Newlands, which is their last season at the famous old ground before they move to Cape Town Stadium next year.