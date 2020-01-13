WP Rugby confirm that Paul Zacks will step down as CEO









Paul Zacks will step down as the chief executive of the Western Province Rugby Football Union on January 31 due to the pressure of the position having had a “negative impact on his health”. The WP Rugby Union announced on Monday that a committee will handle the business side of the organisation until a replacement for Zacks is appointed. “Our focus is on ensuring that the team have everything they need to perform, and it will be business as usual while we recruit a new CEO. In the interim, a general business committee has been appointed to handle the business end of rugby until a replacement is found,” the union said in a statement. “The committee will compromise of two representatives from the company’s shareholder, as well as two independent directors from the company’s board of directors.” The Stormers begin their Super Rugby campaign on February 1 against the Hurricanes at Newlands, which is their last season at the famous old ground before they move to Cape Town Stadium next year.

Zacks took over from Rob Wagner in May 2016, but has been the subject of an investigation by the union with regards to a Section 417 enquiry conducted by Judge Eberhard Bertelsmann into the liquidation of the WP Rugby company in 2016.

“The last four years have been an extremely challenging period for WP Rugby, both off and on the field, and having reached a point of more stability, it’s a natural time for someone else to come in and take up the reigns with renewed energy and vigour,” Zacks said in a statement.

“I would like to thank the Chairman and the Board of Directors, the President of Western Rugby Football Union (WPRFU), Exco members, WP Rugby’s sponsors, commercial partners, the Faithful and especially the staff for their support during this time.”

WP Rugby board chairman Johan van der Merwe added: “We appreciate the professionalism with which Paul fulfilled his responsibilities over the past four years.

“Unfortunately, the pressure associated with the role has had a negative impact on Paul’s health, and we accept his decision to step down in light of this.”4

@AshfakMohamed





IOL Sport