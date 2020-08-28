WP Rugby independent directors terms of office come to an end

CAPE TOWN – The terms of office of independent directors on the board of the Western Province Professional Rugby Propriety Limited (WPPR), Johan van der Merwe and André van der Veen have come to an end and will not be renewed.

The Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) confirmed the news regarding the duo’s positions on the professional arm’s board following its annual general meeting on Friday.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the union said: “WPRFU, as the sole shareholder of WPPR, considered and then confirmed that the terms of office for the above directors as independent directors on the board of WPPR will not be renewed after the conclusion of the AGM.

“WPRFU as the sole shareholder extended its gratitude and appreciation for the contributions made by these gentlemen to professional rugby in Cape Town for the period that they served Western Province and wishes them well for their future endeavours.”

