WSU’s Litha Nkula dreams of playing professional rugby after impressive Varsity Shield campaign

EAST LONDON – Walter Sisulu University (WSU) captain, Litha Nkula, says he dreams about playing rugby at the highest level after an impressive Varsity Shield campaign.

Nkula, a Sport Management student at WSU, was one of the star players at the tournament but unfortunately, he could not help the WSU All Blacks over the line, as they were beaten 30-26 by Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) in the final.

Speaking to IOL Sport this week, the Elliot-born rugby player said that he is ready to play for any rugby franchise that can grant him a chance to showcase his talent.

ALSO READ: All Blacks’ haka is part of our team culture, says WSU captain Litha Nkula

“Yes, it is my dream to play rugby at professional level. I went to the tournament (Varsity Shield) with that on my mind. But it is always important to shine where you are before you can think about playing franchise rugby,” said Nkula, who walked away with the Back that Rocks award as the competition’s best backline player.

“I wish to play for one of the franchises in South Africa – but I can’t choose. All I want is to play rugby at another level. I am ready to grab any opportunity that comes my way. It does not matter which one, as long as they are going to give me an opportunity to express myself,” Nkula said, despite his disappointment after losing to CPUT in the final.

Walking away with the award was not a surprise at the end day of the tournament because Nkula, who scored 83 points, was a vital cog of the WSU team.

ALSO READ: Mixed reaction in New Zealand to Walter Sisulu University’s Varsity Shield haka

“We had to acclimatise in the bubble because of the regulations. There were both positive and negative things (in the bubble) but everything was about rugby. It was our goal to do well in our games. Unfortunately, things didn't go our way in the final and I am disappointed,” he said.

“I am very honoured to get an award for FNB Back that rocks. Yes, there are things I personally wanted to achieve – but the main thing was always to help the team first during the tournament. People who voted for me saw the contribution I have made to the team,” concluded Nkula.

IOL Sport