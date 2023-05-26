Ryan Sandes looking for a top three finish at George Mountain Ultra trail for spot in Mont-Blanc Series

As accomplished a trail runner as he is, Ryan Sandes still has harbours some ambitions. One of those is to participate in the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc Series. And this weekend, the Red Bull athlete will be making a concerted effort of realising his dream when he participates in the 100 miler George Mountain Ultra-Trail race. Starting today, the celebrated Cape Town athlete will be striving to at least finish in the top three of the three-day event.

“The George race is now part of the UTMB World Series and I need to get a top three position to qualify for the Mont-Blanc race in August,” Sandes explained during a pre-race interview with IOL. Tough as the George Ultra is, Sandes is thoroughly prepared having trained on part of the route and expressed confidence he should be able to realise his objective. Perhaps what made him even more confident is the fact that he has since teamed up with the world renowned ultra marathon coach Jason Koop.

“For years I’ve admired Jason who has been in the sport of trail ultra running for as long as I’ve been in it or more. I have been listening to his podcasts and picked up on his philosophies and I was impressed with the way he gets the best out of his athletes. We had some casual chats and realised that we are on the same page and decided to formalise the relationship. So he has been coaching me for a while now. He is based in the States and we have the occasional video sessions to discuss the programs he has shared. And honestly I am already seeing the difference.” #GOLDENTRAILSERIES | 🏆

🎬 Installez-vous confortablement et dégustez le film de 23 minutes de la première course des Golden Trail Series, @ZegamaAizkorri ! https://t.co/6OTpeNlgQQ — Marathon Mont-Blanc (@MarathonMtBlanc) May 24, 2023 That difference is sure to come in handy this weekend as Sandes strives to earn a spot in what he says can be equated to ‘the World Cup of trail running”. “Jason has coached some of the great ultra marathon athletes and their success is testament to what he can do. He has coached the likes of Dakota Jones, Kaci Lickteig, Timothy Olson and Dylan Bowman. We started working together in November (2022) and I’ve really been impressed with how structured he is, that has been the greatest benefit of my working with him. He validates my training and his knowledge of training at the highest level is very impressive. I feel like I’m gaining good momentum and am a better athlete overall.”

Sandes intends to be impressive himself as he strives to qualify for Mont-Blanc, an event he missed out on last year due to a pelvic injury following his epic circumnavigation of Lesotho last year. The rest that he took, he ways, was good for him as he has returned not only physically refreshed but mentally more stimulated for new challenges. And the goal of qualifying for Mont-Blanc is the main one, the tough competition he will be facing this weekend notwithstanding. “Because it is now part of the World Series, the George 100 miler will attract the best trail runners from all over the world. But I am not too concerned about the competition. I have trained well and I have a plan for the race”

Sandes considers himself a very lucky athlete given the support he has always enjoyed from the corporate world in his near two-decade long career. “I call the likes of Red Bull and my other sponsors dream-givers because I would not be where I am without their support. I’ve been part of the Red Bull family for 13 to 14 years and they have helped me live my dream on a daily basis. And what a dream it has been! They have basically supported me throughout my career and the product has been very helpful to me when I’ve had to run throughout the night.” He will be doing exactly that this weekend as he looks to book a spot in the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc Series.