SA driver Kelvin van der Linde faces ‘difficult task’ in Formula E

Cape Town - South African Formula E driver Kelvin van der Linde got his big break in the sport a few weeks ago when he made his debut in Saudi Arabia. Van der Linde replaced Robin Frinjs in Diriyah after the Dutchman, who races for ABT CUPRA, sustained a hand injury in Mexico City.

This meant Van der Linde became the first South African to drive in Formula E, finishing 16th in Mexico and 18th in Saudi Arabia. Long-time Formula E driver Jean-Eric Vergne spoke to media after his win in Hyderabad at the weekend and says Van der Linde is in for a tough time. “No not really, I’ve spoken to him when we went to the driver parade, we were actually in the box next to each other, so I see them sometimes. It’s a very difficult task for him to arrive in the new championship, but to arrive from the car that is having quite a lot of issues and we’ve seen this car having quite a few issues this weekend in India,” Vergne said.

"It's very hard when you miss half the session already to have your confidence and it's almost mission impossible so. My understanding that is actually doing a good job, but it's very tough for him, motorsport is not always fair but he's got a difficult task ahead of him." India awaits! 🇮🇳



It's time for @KelvinvdLinde to pack his bags and head to the #HyderabadEPrix for his second Formula E race ⚡️ #abbformulae / #ABTCUPRAFE pic.twitter.com/2AClu8GRkN — VDL Bros (@vdl_bros) February 6, 2023



It’s time for @KelvinvdLinde to pack his bags and head to the #HyderabadEPrix for his second Formula E race ⚡️ #abbformulae / #ABTCUPRAFE pic.twitter.com/2AClu8GRkN — VDL Bros (@vdl_bros) February 6, 2023 Cape Town is gearing up for it’s first ever Formula E race next Saturday, but it is still unclear whether Van der Linde will be behind the wheel in his home race.

