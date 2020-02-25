Philippa Johnson is one of the elite riders invited to participate at the prestigious Commercial Bank Chi Al Shaqab event. Photo: supplied

Doha – South Africa’s first equestrian Olympic gold medallist, Philippa Johnson, will again this week line up against some of the world’s top riders when she competes in the para dressage event at the showstopper Longines Arena at Qatar’s Al Shaqab. Johnson is one of the elite riders invited to participate at the prestigious Commercial Bank CHI AL SHAQAB event, presented by Longines, and featuring a total of 88 riders from 23 countries.

The world-class international equestrian competition, which the Qatar Foundation’s Al Shaqab is organising and hosting for the seventh time, will see riders compete in the Olympic disciplines of showjumping, dressage, and para dressage.

The event takes place from 27-29 February and is one of Qatar’s showpiece events showcasing the Middle Eastern country as a top global sporting and events destination.

CHI (Concours Hippique International – International Equestrian Competition) is one of only five CHI competitions worldwide and the first and only equestrian event of its kind in the Middle East and Asia region.

In total, 130 horses from all around the world – including Germany, Netherlands, France, Belgium, Spain, Austria and Switzerland – arrived in Doha this week on three separate flights. Among them is Belgium-based Johnson’s trusted Lord Louis, on which she will be looking to replicate the form that saw her win the para dressage gold medal at the Athens 2014 Paralympics.

German showjumper Daniel Deusser, currently third on the Longines global rankings, headlines the impressive list of entries at Al Shaqab this week.