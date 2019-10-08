South African gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the recent 2019 Artistic World Championships in Stuttgart.
Rooskrantz will be the first South African woman to qualify for the Games in artistic gymnastics since the end of isolation
Rooskrantz, Naveen Daries and Mammule Rankoe flew the flag at the Olympic qualification competition in Stuttgart.
The Johannesburg-based gymnast scored 49.466 finishing narrowly ahead of Naveen (49.399) who performed cleanly on all apparatus.
Caitlin finished ahead of gymnasts from Sweden, Chile, Israel, Norway, Azerbaijan and Olympic medalist Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan.