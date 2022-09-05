Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, September 5, 2022

SA National Squash Championship takes centre stage at V&A Waterfront

Dewald van Niekerk, third from the left, and Lizelle Muller, right, took the honours at the weekend in the Eastern Province regional qualifying tournament for the Growthpoint SA Nationals squash championships, which are being played in at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town from Thursday to Sunday. With them are runners-up Karen Schultz, left, and Gerard Mitchell, second from the left. Picture: Squash South Africa

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - A strong field will congregate at the V&A Waterfront from Thursday for the South African National Squash Championship, with several former champions in attendance vying for the handful senior men and women’s titles on offer.

Siblings Lizelle Muller and Dewald van Niekerk won their maiden titles at last year’s championships at the same venue and will be among the early favourites for the top spots.

In the men’s draw particularly, Van Niekerk will be joined by formidable opponents that include Christo Potgieter and JP Brits.

Potgieter was recently crowned Over-35 champion in the World Masters in Poland and was the national champion in 2020 and runner-up to Van Niekerk a year ago, while Brits - the 2019 champion - is also back after missing the event a year ago.

Muller, meanwhile, will defend her title against Alex Fuller, who also qualified at the weekend, Squash SA revealed in a statement on Monday. Fuller, the world No 31 who campaigns on the international circuit, took the title in 2020, but did not play last year.

Elsewhere, Cheyna Wood also qualified for the national championships but was unfortunately not available for the Cape Town-hosted event. Her place has been awarded to wildcard Siyoli Waters, who lost to Fuller over the weekend in the Western Province regional qualifiers.

The Growthpoint SA Nationals squash championships qualifiers

Men: Matthew Boote, JP Brits, Rodney Durbach, Thoboki Mohohlo, Ruan Olivier, Christo Potgieter, Dewald van Niekerk, Tristen Worth.

Women: Helena Coetzee, Alex Fuller, Lizelle Muller, Alexa Pienaar, Teagan Roux, Shelomi Truter, Hayley Ward, Siyoli Waters.

IOL Sport

