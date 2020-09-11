SA Pro skateboarder Jean-Marc Johannes rakes in another international award

CAPE TOWN – For South African professional skateboarder Jean-Marc Johannes, a chronic asthma condition was no reason to stop him from excelling in his sport.

While others his age were playing popular sport such as rugby, football and cricket, Johannes quietly went about his business of perfecting manoeuvres called Nollie heelflips, Fakie heelflips, Boardslides, Ollies and many others.

The Windsor High School (Lansdowne, Cape Town) alumnus has since become a well-known athlete on the international scene after turning professional in 2017.

Already the owner of five Guinness World Records, Johannes this week also received an accolade from Asia in the form of a Global International Podium in the Virtual Pro Skate Competition hosted by the Ministry of Sport Affairs of Indonesia.

Over two hundred top skateboarders from around the globe submitted their action videos for this competition that forms part of the build-up to the sport’s debut at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.