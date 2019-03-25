Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune (middle) flanked by Springboks prop Trevor Nyakane and Proteas cricketer Themba Bavuma. Pic: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's sporting fans will now be able to wear an iconic supporters' jersey taking in many codes, thanks to sponsors Castle Lager who unveiled it at a function on Sunday night. The uniquely threaded supporter gear which is made up of prudently selected jersey strips from six unifying sporting moments in South Africa, was revealed at the Nelson Mandela Square ahead of Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya on Sunday (which they went on to win to make the finals in Egypt in June)

The selected iconic moments woven into the jersey are the 1995 Rugby World Cup, the 1996 African Cup of Nations victory; 1998 International Cricket Cup Champions Trophy, 2007 Rugby World Cup, 438 ODI triumph at the Wanderers and the 2010 Football World Cup.

This newly revealed supporter’s jersey was manufactured with a strong intention to inspire the national teams and simultaneously fuel fan passion by providing them with an item that can be physically worn, thus weaving together a fabric of this nation.

In attendance at the function was injured Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune who even before Sunday's night's Afcon triumph against Libya, was confident they would win.

"These tournaments mean such a lot to South Africans who support Bafana and teams like the Springboks and Proteas.

"Seated next to me is Springboks prop Trevor Nyakane and Proteas cricketer Themba Bavuma,” said Khune. "It's wonderful we can all come together for this occasion."

“I stand with the millions of South Africans in support of their journeys in their respective sports. I am very optimistic of our chances at success in the African Cup of Nations final and the World Cup tournaments,” added Khune.

African News Agency (ANA)





