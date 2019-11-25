SA Rugby was left fuming while there was delight for other federations after Sascoc’s council voted in favour of amending the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standards. Photo: @WomenBoks via Twitter
SA Rugby was left fuming while there was delight for other federations after Sascoc’s council voted in favour of amending the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standards.

The Olympic body also voted for two executive posts at the AGM one for first vice president and the other a regular board seat.

Barry Hendricks beat Jerry Segwaba for the first vice president post replacing Hajera Kajee who had to step down at the end of 2018 after turning 70. Hendricks will take over as president when Gideon Sam has to retire from his position at the end of the year.

Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane received an overwhelming majority for the regular board seat.

Sascoc was forced to re-examine its selection criteria after a host of federations refused to sign the qualifying agreements for the Games.

The council adopted the motion to allow qualifying criteria as determined by the international sporting federations.

The move meant the women’s hockey team who missed out on qualification due to the previous qualifying standards as per an agreement with Sascoc would make their return to the Games next year. They won the African championships, which is the pathway set by the international hockey federation.

While hockey was celebrating, SA Rugby’s Mark Alexander was angered after the Springbok Women’s Sevens team missed the boat to qualify for the Games despite meeting World Rugby’s criteria. The Women’s Sevens team qualified by winning the Africa Women’s Sevens tournament in Tunisia last month, but gave up their spot due to Sascoc’s policy not to include the continental pathway. 

The Star

