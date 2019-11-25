SA Rugby was left fuming while there was delight for other federations after Sascoc’s council voted in favour of amending the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standards. Photo: @WomenBoks via Twitter

SA Rugby was left fuming while there was delight for other federations after Sascoc’s council voted in favour of amending the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standards. The Olympic body also voted for two executive posts at the AGM one for first vice president and the other a regular board seat.

Barry Hendricks beat Jerry Segwaba for the first vice president post replacing Hajera Kajee who had to step down at the end of 2018 after turning 70. Hendricks will take over as president when Gideon Sam has to retire from his position at the end of the year.

Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane received an overwhelming majority for the regular board seat.

Sascoc was forced to re-examine its selection criteria after a host of federations refused to sign the qualifying agreements for the Games.