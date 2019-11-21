SA's national dodgeball side takes on Egypt in Dodgeball Africa Cup fixture









South Africa’s fledgling national dodgeball side, the Green Mambas, take on their Egyptian counterparts at the Coetzenberg Indoor Sports Centre in Stellenbosch this weekend. Cape Town – South Africa’s fledgling national dodgeball side takes on their Egyptian counterparts at the Coetzenberg Indoor Sports Centre in Stellenbosch this weekend in a Dodgeball African Cup 2019 fixture.

Nicknamed the Green Mambas, the South African team is made up of men and women from Cape Town and Joburg, as the sport still needs to spread its wings across Mzansi.

While still in its infancy, Dodgeball SA are confident that the love of Dodgeball will spread across the nation, as more people are exposed to the sport and see for themselves how much fun it is, not to mention the myriad of health benefits associated to this low cost entry sport.





“Dodgeball is funky, fun and fast-paced. It’s an incredible athletic workout, and one that involves a lot of strategic brainpower and teamwork, but what really appeals to us is that it’s a game that guys and girls can play together as equals,” says Nicholas Oebell, Managing Director of DodgeBall SA.





“Our players are mostly university students and working professionals in the industries of tech, teaching, entrepreneurship, health and beauty and finance. Their ages vary from as young as 19 up to 40 years of age,” says Oebell.













It was only in 2014 that Dodgeball South Africa was established, with the first national team selected in 2017.





That first bunch lined up to compete in the first-ever Dodgeball African Cup, held in Cairo, Egypt.





Worldwide dodgeball has close to 70 million players, but the game has yet to capture a firm grasp on the African continent. The SA scene features local teams with names such as Dodge Brawlers, Slumdodge Millionaires, Dodgefathers and Dodger Federer.





For a chance to watch the action live, head to the Coetzenberg Indoor Sports Centre in Stellenbosch on 22nd and 23rd of November 2019, when South Africa takes on the side from Egypt.





Gates at Coetzenberg are open from 11:30-20:00 on Friday and from 08:30-20:00 on Saturday. A full Weekend Pass for adults is just R80, with kids under 12 paying just R50.



