Cape Town – South Africa’s fledgling national dodgeball side takes on their Egyptian counterparts at the Coetzenberg Indoor Sports Centre in Stellenbosch this weekend in a Dodgeball African Cup 2019 fixture.
Nicknamed the Green Mambas, the South African team is made up of men and women from Cape Town and Joburg, as the sport still needs to spread its wings across Mzansi.
While still in its infancy, Dodgeball SA are confident that the love of Dodgeball will spread across the nation, as more people are exposed to the sport and see for themselves how much fun it is, not to mention the myriad of health benefits associated to this low cost entry sport.