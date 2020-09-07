Sascoc Board to meet Tuesday morning to discuss Cricket SA's forensic report

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday morning to discuss Cricket South Africa’s now infamous forensic report and when the Olympic body wants to see it. Sascoc’s Board met with its CSA counterparts twice last week. Those discussions followed CSA’s decision to postpone it’s Annual General Meeting that was supposed to take place last Saturday. Those meetings form part of what CSA termed were “remedial action” it has to undertake before the AGM can be rescheduled. Sascoc has not been granted access to the report, which has become an administrative hot potato within South African cricket circles, preventing the organisation from properly resolving critical issues it and more broadly the sport in this country are facing. Sascoc’s acting CEO, Ravi Govender on Monday confirmed that Sascoc had not yet seen the report. The 468-page document, which also has at least three auxiliary files attached to it, is the result of an investigation commissioned by Cricket SA’s highest decision-making body, the Members Council, into the conduct of CSA’s former chief executive Thabang Moroe and various other management issues in the organisation. Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter! Moroe was fired 10 days ago based on findings contained in the report. However CSA’s Members Council has been denied full access to the report unless individual representatives sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement first.

Cricket SA’s lawyers, Bowman Gilfillian, at a meeting with the Members Council two weeks ago, said the report contains “20 strands of findings which are broad and far-reaching.” In addition the Members Council was also told that while certain parts of the recommendations contained in the report could be acted upon quickly but other areas required further investigation.

Bowman explained further that the reason the report had to be closely guarded was that if it fell into the hands of people against whom CSA are litigating, the organisation and specifically the Board could be compromised.

Govender did not want to be drawn on the justification for keeping the report secret. “It depends on the scope and who the audience is meant to be and what the ramifications are of sharing widely, too quickly. I don’t know,” he said.

“There is a process, I have a board, there are many minds that sit on the board, we have prescripts to follow, our constitution, the Sports Act, etc...we will work through all those things.”

Cricket SA’s Members Council is scheduled to meet this weekend, where the report will once more be discussed.

