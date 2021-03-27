Sea swim world record broken at False Bay

CAPE TOWN - Four relay swimmers, Anthony Pearse, Mark Chamberlin, Brad Gale and Barend Nortje slashed the world record crossing False Bay on Friday.

The swimmers managed the feat in 7 hours 29 minutes beating the standing record of 8hours 46 minutes for the 35km ocean swim.

This stretch of sea is known to be on of the most challenging swims in the world - a distance equivalent to that of the English Channel.

Anthony Pearse, Brad Gale, Mark Chamberlin & Barend Nortje at the finish in Rooi-Els after a successful swim. Photo: Kevin Andersson

The four swimmers faced strong 90 degree westerly winds, strong currents, sea sickness and a hammerhead shark sighting just in front of one of the swimmers on their arduous crossing from Miller’s Point to Rooi-Els.

The swim was also for the a good cause. The four men raised funds for the JAG Foundation which uses sport to impart life skills and offers children an alternative lifepath when they are faced with socio-economic hardships, like gangsterism, drugs and abuse.