Thursday, March 31, 2022

Sebastian Vettel cleared to race in Australian GP after Covid absence

FILE - Aston Martin's German driver Sebastian Vettel speaks with a team member during the second day of Formula One (F1) pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir ealier this month. Photo: Guisepp Cacace/AFP

Published 40m ago

London — Sebastian Vettel has been declared fit to take part in next week's Australian Grand Prix after he missed the opening two races of the season following a bout of coronavirus.

Vettel's Aston Martin team confirmed the four-time world champion, 34, would be available to race in Melbourne.

"We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race and will therefore line up alongside @lance_stroll in Melbourne to kick off his 2022 @F1 season at the @ausgrandprix," the British-based team tweeted.

Aston Martin are without a point following a poor start to the season.

Vettel's Covid replacement, reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, finished 17th and last in Bahrain and then 12th in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

AFP

