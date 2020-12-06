Sergio Perez takes first F1 win in astonishing Sakhir GP

MANAMA – Mexican Sergio Perez, in his penultimate race for Racing Point and without a drive for next season, took the first win of his Formula One career in an extraordinary Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain on Sunday.

Tearful Frenchman Esteban Ocon was second for Renault, his first podium finish, and Canadian Lance Stroll took third for Racing Point as champions Mercedes's race fell apart in a botched pitstop and bad luck.

"I hope I'm not dreaming because I've been dreaming of this moment for 10 years," said Perez, eyes closed and looking to the heavens on the podium as the Mexican anthem sounded.

"After the first lap, the race was gone. But it was all about not giving up, recovering. This season, the luck hasn't been with us but I think today we won on merit."

Perez spun on the opening lap after a clash that sent Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc out of the race.