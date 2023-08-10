Shelomi Truter turned the tables on provincial colleague Alexa Pienaar to run out a 3-1 winner in the tournament’s opening women's match at the Growthpoint SA Nationals Squash Championships in Cape Town on Thursday. In a thrilling clash which set the tournament alight, seventh-seeded Truter caused the first upset of the championships after she defeated No 2 Pienaar 3-1. Last year Pienaar won by the same margin against Truter, her South Africa Country Districts teammate.

Truter and Pienaar have been in sparkling form this year and have been part of the SA Country Districts team, which won the Kaplan Cup at the Growthpoint Interprovincial in Pretoria last month. Truter was determined to show that her hard work was not in vain, as she took control with some accurate and hard drives, which had her opponent under constant pressure to run up a 2-1 lead. There were also a few unforced errors from Pienaar, which did not help her cause, but with her back to the wall, she put together some measured and precise play which was more in keeping with her usual game and seemed to have her comeback on track when she led 10-4 in the fourth.

Then came a remarkable revival from Truter, who never gave up running to maintain the pressure on her opponent as Pienaar tried to finish the game. In the end, she just could not find the killer blow as the score transformed to 10-10 after six game points. Although Pienaar had her seventh game point at 11-10 when Truter put a boast in the tin, she again could not take advantage. Finally, Truter claimed a match point at 12-11 but her anxiety to finish it off saw her put a drive in the tin, only for her to go ahead again 13-12 after a superb service return down the wall, and this time she made no mistake in taking a well-deserved win.

Overwhelmed with the result, Truter said she felt the odds had been stacked against her going into the match. “But I have been working hard on my consistency, especially against the top players against whom I haven’t won much,” she said. “For me it’s a matter of trying to calm down a bit and not get over excited, just to get into the rally and wait for my chances.”

In another women's match, third seed Teagan Roux (Joburg Squash) faced a strong challenge from No 6 Helena Coetzee (Northerns) but held her composure in the crucial stages to win the first two games 11-8 11-9. She then took control to win the third 11-4. Milnay Louw (Northerns), the fourth seed, saw off 5-Keschia Scorgie (SA Country Districts) 3-0 (11-5 11-4 11-5) in their first-round match. In two men’s matches, Christo Potgieter (Joburg Squash) and Ruan Olivier (Northerns) advanced with comfortable 3-0 wins to set up a clash in Friday’s semi-finals.