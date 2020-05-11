Siya, Faf join forces to 'spread some love' during Covid-19 pandemic

CAPE TOWN - Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis formed a potent partnership with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi this past weekend.

But instead of teaming up to face the world’s fastest bowlers or charging into the opposition on the rugby field, they collectively tackled the food crisis the poor are facing during this lockdown period caused by Covid-19.

Both sport stars have been actively involved in handing out food parcels throughout lockdown, with Du Plessis and his wife, Imari, earlier heading to Lavender Hill on the Cape Flats. After seeing what the other were doing in isolation, the pair decided to join forces with the Du Plessis’ joining the World-Cup winning captain and his wife, Rachel, in Bonteheuwel.

The Kolisi family have also set up “The Kolisi Foundation” and have been hard at work delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals and feeding those seriously affected by Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape.

Faf du Plessis and Siya Kolisi has been actively involved in providing food for the poor during this time. Picture: Faf du Plessis on Twitter

Du Plessis hailed the “amazing work” done by the Kolisi Foundation.

Food Lover's Market, Drink Soma and PAN Cooking Oil helped donate the food and arranged collection.

“This post is not about us but I want to honour Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi and the Kolisi Foundation for the amazing work you guys do to help people,” Du Plessis wrote on Instagram.