Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, July 27, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

2010 World Cup winner David Silva announces retirement after serious injury

Spanish midfielder in action for Manchester City

FILE - Spanish midfielder in action for Manchester City. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Published 2h ago

Share

Former Manchester City and Spain playmaker David Silva announced his retirement on Thursday after sustaining a serious knee injury last week.

"Today is a sad day for me. Today is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to," the 37-year-old Real Sociedad midfielder said in a video posted on social media.

"Today it is time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much," he added.

Silva spent a decade with Manchester City after joining from Valencia in 2010, winning four Premier League titles.

Silva joined Real Sociedad upon leaving City in 2020, and was about to embark on a fourth season with the Spanish club.

He made 125 appearances for his country, winning the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

In a statement, Real Sociedad praised Silva as "a legend" and "one of the greatest talents in the history of this sport".

AFP

Related Topics:

EPLManchester CitySoccer