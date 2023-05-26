Cape Town - Modern nutrition and fitness methods are certainly prolonging the career lifespan of footballers. Italian goalkeeping legend and 2006 World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon is still playing and going strong at the age of 45 and looks set to continue for at least one more season. With that being said, the life cycle always ends up coming to an end and it does look like we will see some modern day greats calling it a day soon. We look at some players who may soon end it all.

Pepe The hard-tackling defender continues to be a regular starter for FC Porto. However, he has perhaps achieved everything that he could in his career. Known for a short-temper, Pepe aged like wine and was a member of Portugal’s World Cup squad in Qatar last year at the age of 39. He decided to hang up his international boots at the end of the World Cup and that could be a signal that his club career could soon end as well.

Dani Alves While not technically retired, it is unlikely that any notable club will sign the 40-year-old Alves amidst his recent controversial legal battles. The right-back most recently had a short stint with Mexican club UNAM. He started Brazil’s 2022 World Cup group stage game against Cameroon in Qatar last year and in doing so, became the oldest player to feature for Brazil in a World Cup game at the age of 39 years and 210 days.

David Silva Silva is a modern day great. The Spaniard had a ten yea spell with Manchester City between 2010-2020, helping to transform the Cityzens into arguably the best club in the world in that time. He helped it to win four Premier League titles. Silva won almost everything that there is to win in football as in addition to his successes with City, he also won the World Cup and two European Championship titles with Spain. The one thing that eluded him in his career was the Champions League title.

Joaquin The Real Betis winger confirmed in April that he will soon retire at the age of almost 42. He is one of the last active members who played in the 2002 World Cup. With over 600 appearances, Joaquin is the most capped outfield player in the history of the Spanish top-flight. In his prime, he was renowned for his speed, dribbling and acceleration. Joaquin went on to be capped more than 50 times by Spain though his international career was effectively ended in 2007 when he was only 26-years-old