760 up, Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as most prolific goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo was hailed as the most prolific professional goalscorer in the history of the game on Wednesday after notching his 760th senior goal to help Juventus beat Napoli 2-0 in the Italian Supercup.

The title of greatest goalscorer is much contested, and global governing body FIFA does not keep an official record, but several media outlets reported that Ronaldo's strike had taken him past Austro-Czech Josef Bican to the top of the list.

Bican, as well as Brazilian strikers Pele and Romario, scored in excess of 1,000 goals during their careers but those statistics include strikes in amateur, unofficial and friendly matches.

Very happy with my 4th title in Italy... We are back! This is the Juve we love, this is the team we trust and this is the spirit that will lead to the wins we want! Well done, guys! Fino Alla Fine! 🏆![CDATA[]]>🏳️🏴![CDATA[]]>💪![CDATA[]]>🏽 pic.twitter.com/NoU2ux39gW — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 20, 2021

Ronaldo's career tally includes goals for four top-flight clubs and Portugal with his closest active rival being Argentine Lionel Messi, who last month scored a single club record 644th goal for Barcelona.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo, who is the leading goalscorer for his country with 102 goals, previously played for Sporting Lisbon (five goals), Manchester United (118) and Real Madrid (450). He has scored 85 goals for Juventus.