A full football team of speculations

BERLIN - The coronavirus has stopped football all but everywhere in the world and has added further fuel to speculations around several prominent players. Here are 11 of those players and their possible options. Manuel NEUER: The 34-year-old German Champions League and World Cup winner is still one of the leading goalkeepers in the world. His contract at Bayern Munich ends on June 30 and talks have reportedly stalled over the duration of a renewal. Dayot UPAMECANO: The 21-year-old French centre back has made a big step forward at RB Leipzig and has caught the attention of several European top clubs. He can reportedly leave for 60 million euros. Paul POGBA: The 27-year-old French world champion returned to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016. Now the flamboyant midfielder is reportedly eyeing a move back to the Serie A champions but Real Madrid are also said to be interested.

Jadon SANCHO: The 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward has thrilled fans with 14 goals and 16 assists this season. He has a contract until 2022 but a return to his native England could come, with interested clubs reportedly including Manchester United and Celsea.

NEYMAR: The 28-year-old Brazilian forward wants to return to Barcelona but the price will have to be right as Paris Saint-Germain originally signed him for a world record 222 million euros in 2017.

Lionel MESSI: The 32-year-old Argentine superstar could very well spend his entire career at Barcelona where he has been a first-team member for 15 years. His contract runs until 2021 but he had critical words for club leaders recently when players accepted a pay cut.

Leroy SANE: The 24-year-old Germany winger was a top target for Bayern Munich last summer before he suffered a severe knee injury. Now Bayern's interest is said to have cooled, and Sane's desire to go to the Bundesliga champions reportedly as well.

Kylian MBAPPE: The 21-year-old France forward has won the World Cup and joined PSG in 2017 along with Neymar, for an overall fee of possibly close to 200 million euros. Real Madrid are set to be keen to sign him him.

Cristiano RONALDO: The 35-year-old star forward has a contract at Juventus until 2022 but question marks have arisen on the Serie A's financial state because Italy has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with Juve players foregoing four months in salaries.

Gareth BALE: The 30-year-old Wales forward has been at Real Madrid since 2013 and was said to be on his way out several times before. He is still there on a contract until 2022 but has rarely played this season.

Zlatan IBRAHIMOVIC: The 38-year-old Swedish striker returned to AC Milan in January but due to the current break there is plenty of speculation, and he has also not ruled out ending his glittering career.

dpa