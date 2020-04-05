'A little strange,' says UEFA's Ceferin on FIFA Covid-19 relief fund plans

BERLIN – UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has voiced criticism on the planned distribution process of funds by the world governing body FIFA to those in football hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA on Tuesday announced it was "working on possibilities to provide assistance to the football community around the world after making a comprehensive assessment of the financial impact this pandemic will have on football."

The European football chief Ceferin told German public broadcasters ZDF late Saturday that the whole process should not be left to FIFA alone.

"FIFA's explanation was that they want to use it for those who need it urgently. We should agree to this so that the FIFA administration can then decide who gets how much money. In my opinion, and that of a few other people, this is a little strange," Ceferin said.

"Strict regulations are needed for this, and you can't just leave it to the FIFA administration to find out who needs the most help. That is too simple."