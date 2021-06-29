Adding to the GOAT status: Another record for Lionel Messi who is now Argentina's most capped player

BUENOS AIRES - With his inauspicious Argentina debut nothing but a distant memory, Lionel Messi became his country's most capped player on Monday in their 4-1 Copa America victory over Bolivia. A perennial candidate in the 'Greatest of All Time' debate, Messi marked the occasion in style with a virtuoso performance, scoring twice and setting up another in his 148th national team appearance, surpassing Javier Mascherano's record.

ALSO READ: Joan Laporta wants Cristiano Ronaldo at Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi It was all a far cry from his debut in 2005 when he was sent off after just 43 seconds. Coming on the pitch as a second-half substitute in a friendly against Hungary in Budapest, the then 18-year-old was red carded for swinging an arm in an opponent’s face.

Lionel Messi becomes Argentina's all-time leading appearance maker with his 148th cap 🇦![CDATA[]]>🇷 pic.twitter.com/qi0HKIMIyR — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 28, 2021 Argentina's record scorer, Messi's 74th and 75th international goals helped extend the side's unbeaten run to 17 games on Monday and booked a quarter-final tie against Ecuador on Saturday. ALSO READ: No rest for Lionel Messi in record-breaking Argentina appearance Argentina have not won a major title since lifting the Copa America in 1993 and Messi, who has won every honour available to him at Barcelona, is desperate for some success in a blue and white shirt.

"I've been lucky enough to win everything at club level and individual level and it would be lovely also to win something with the national side,” the 34-year-old said on the eve of this year’s Copa. “That’s my dream.” ALSO READ: ’I never imagined reaching these numbers’, says Neymar as he edges closer to Pele's Brazil record His Spanish club were among those to send their congratulations for his record-breaking achievement on Monday: "A true legend, Leo! Congratulations".