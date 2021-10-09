SportSoccer
France´s Adrien Rabiot takes part in training alongside Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema. Photo: Massimo Pinca/Reuters
France´s Adrien Rabiot takes part in training alongside Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema. Photo: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Adrien Rabiot to miss Nations League final after positive Covid test

By AFP Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Milan – Adrien Rabiot will miss France's Nations League final with Spain after testing positive for Covid-19, the French Football Federation announced on Saturday.

Juventus midfielder Rabiot, 26, will not travel to Milan for Sunday's clash at the San Siro and will not be replaced, the FFF said, with Les Bleus also deprived of injured left-back Lucas Digne.

The FFF added that every other player returned a negative result on Saturday morning following tests on Friday afternoon ahead of the team's departure from Turin, where they beat Belgium 3-2 on Thursday.

UEFA rules for the Nations League Final Four say that matches will be played as long as teams have 13 players – including at least one goalkeeper – available.

France coach Didier Deschamps currently has 21 players from which he can pick his team for the final.

MORE ON THIS

AFP

SoccerInternational soccerCovid-19

Share this article: