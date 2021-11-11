Advantage Bafana Bafana as Ghana drop points against Ethiopia

Johannesburg – Bafana Bafana are very much in control of their own fate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after Ghana dropped points away to Ethiopia at Orlando Stadium on Thursday afternoon. The Ghanaians landed in South African as the favourites against Ethiopia. That they were second, a point behind Bafana, meant that they were expected to pick up all three points with ease against Ethiopia. But that wasn't to be, despite scoring first.

A sumptuous free-kick from captain Andre Ayew put them in the driving seat heading into half-time, but the Ethiopians clawed their way back, hitting the crossbar early in the second half before captain and striker Getaneh Kebede equalised. This 1-1 draw left Ghana second on the standings, level with Bafana on 10 points as they trail by goal difference. This meant advantage Bafana who are scheduled to meet Zimbabwe in their penultimate round game at home later on Thursday evening. The permutations are simple for Bafana: They’ll know that three points or a draw against Zimbabwe will see them need a point against Ghana at the Cape Coast on Sunday, while a loss would see them needing to win need.