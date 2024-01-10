Afcon Group C: Senegal among favourites but don’t write off Guinea

What are the chances of Senegal’s Lions of Teranga holding on to their Africa Cup of Nations title? It is a big ask, but not out of reach. After all, it has been done before. Cameroon held on to their 2000 title in 2002 and Egypt won the tournament in three successive editions, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

The Africa Cup of Nations, the biennial international men’s football championship of Africa, takes place. Côte d’Ivoire hosts the 34th edition of the tournament — delayed for six months due to adverse weather, but retaining the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 title. Photo: Graphic News Ltd Alilou Cisse’s team are one of the strongest sides on the continent and should start the tournament among the favourites. That tag will be put to the test in the round robin phase where they will face a Cameroon outfit with not only an impressive Afcon pedigree, but a solid squad capable of going all the way.

It goes without saying, then, that these two former champions are the best bet for the top two in Group D. Do not, however, underestimate Guinea. The Syli National are always thereabouts at the finals and have it in them to spring up a surprise or two. Granted, their best performance dates way back to 1976 when they finished as runners-up in a tournament that did not have a proper final but saw the winners being decided in a round robin involving four teams. In recent years they have generally impressed, as they reached the quarter-final on four occasions – in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2015. Any such result and there will be wild celebrations in Conakry.

Gambia are going to only their second tournament, having reached the quarter-finals in their maiden appearance in 2019. Chances of it happening again are slim and none, and slim has just left town. CAMEROON

Nickname: Indomitable Lions Rankings: Africa 7; world 46 Coach: Rigobert Song Previous Appearances: 20

Best finish: Champions 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017 Star player: Vincent Aboubakar The Cameroon captain will celebrate his 32nd birthday during the tournament, on January 22 – a day before the Indomitable Lions play their final round robin match against Gambia.

No doubt he would love to have built up to the big day with stellar performances that would see him helping Cameroon into the knockout phase. The Besiktas star is also going to earn his 100th cap for Cameroon, and you can bet nothing would make the milestone sweeter than a second Afcon winners’ medal, Aboubakar having scored the winner back in the 2017 final. He is likely to also usurp the great Roger Milla as Cameroon’s secondhighest scorer at this tournament, although that would require him to score more than six goals – a feat he has previously achieved when he won the golden boot at the 2021 edition.

Squad Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu, Andre Onana, Fabrice Ondoa Defenders: Malcom Bokele, Jean Charles Castelletto, Oumar Gonzalez, Harold Moukoudi, Junior Tchamadeu , Enzo Tchato, Nouhou Tolo, Christopher Wooh, Darlin Yongwa

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Leonel Ateba, Ben Njongoue Elliott, Olivier Kemen, Doualla Wilfried Natha, Yvan Neyou, Olivier Ntcham Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar, Karl Toko Ekambi, Frank Magri, Faris Moumbagna, Moumi Ngamaleu, Clinton Njie, GeorgesKevin Nkoudou GAMBIA

Nickname: Scorpions Rankings: Africa 35; world 126 Coach: Tom Sainfiet (Belgium)

Previous appearances: One Best finish: Quarter-finals 2022 Star player: Ablie Jallow

He remains his country’s star player and will once again be looked upon to help the Scorpions shine at the Africa Cup of Nations. It was he who scored Gambia’s first goal at the tournament in the 1-0 victory over Mauritania. He has played in the French Ligue 1 for Metz before going to Belgium where he signed for Serang and it is that experience of playing in Europe that Gambia will be relying on as they look to show that their impressive showing in their maiden appearance was no fluke.

Squad Goalkeepers: Baboucarr Gaye, Modou Jobe, Lamin Sarr Defenders: Omar Colley, James Gomez, Saidy Janko, Jacob Mendy, Dawda Ngum, Bubacarr Sanneh, Muhammed Sanneh, Noah Sonko Sundberg, Ibou Touray

Midfielders: Ebou Adams, Hamza Barry, Yusupha Bobb, Ebrima Darboe, Alasana Manneh, Sulayman Marreh Forwards: Muhammed Badamosi, Musa Barrow, Assan Ceesay, Ebrima Colley, Alieu Fadera, Ablie Jallow, Yankuba Minteh, Abdoulie Sanyang, Ali Sowe GUINEA

Nickname: National Elephants Rankings: Africa 15; world 80 Coach: Kaba Diawara

Previous appearances: 13 Best finish: Runners-up 1976 Star player: Serhou Guirassy

The VfB Stuttgart striker suffered an injury scare on Monday in Guinea’s final friendly international before the tournament when they played Nigeria in the United Arab Emirates. He was due to be examined and treated yesterday to determine just how bad the injury is. And you can bet the entire Guinea would be praying that their star player is not seriously injured and will be available for the tournament.

Guirassy’s importance to the Syli National cannot be overstated, after all this is the player who is a golden boot challenger in the Bundesliga where he has already scored 17 goals, and is just one goal behind the leader Harry Kane. Squad Goalkeepers: Moussa Camara, Aly Keita, Ibrahim Kone

Defenders: Mohamed Ali Camara, Antoine Conte, Mouctar Diakhaby, Ibrahima Diakite, Julien Janvier, Saidou Sow, Issiaga Sylla, Sekou Sylla Midfielders: Aguibou Camara, Karim Cisse, Seydouba Cisse, Amadou Diawara, Naby Keita, Mory Konate, Ilaix Moriba, Abdoulaye Toure Forwards: Mohamed Bayo, Facinet Conte, Morgan Guilavogui, Serhou Guirassy, Francois Kamano, Jose Kante

SENEGAL Nickname: Lions of Teranga Rankings: Africa 2; world 20

Coach: Kaba Alilou Cisse Previous appearances: 16 Best finish: Champions 2022

Star player: Sadio Mane Now plying his trade in the lucrative Saudi Arabian League for Al Nassr, Mane’s star has waned somewhat, given that he is no longer seen in action as regularly as when he used to play for Liverpool in the highly commercialised English Premier League. That, however, does not mean he is no longer the lethal attacker he used to be and he will be out to prove his standing as one of Africa’s top players as he strives to help Senegal retain their title.

The star recently wed his long-time sweetheart and could well go to Ivory Coast with a much more mature outlook on life and, by extension, his game. Mane has generally shone at Afcon, and as his country’s skipper expect him to once again lead by example as he performs the role of attacking winger from which he often scores important goals. With over a 100 caps to his name now, Mane’s immense experience is going to be crucial if Senegal are to retain their title.

Squad Goalkeepers: Mory Diaw, Seny Dieng, Edouard Mendy Defenders: Fode Ballo-Toure, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Kalidou Koulibaly, Formose Mendy, Abdoulaye Ndiaye, Moussa Niakhate, Youssouf Sabaly, Abdoulaye Seck

Midfielders: Lamine Camara, Pathe Ciss, Krepin Diatta, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nampalys Mendy, Pape Matar Sarr Forwards: Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia, Habib Diallo, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mane, Abdallah Sima

FIXTURES Monday: Senegal v Gambia 4pm; Cameroon v Guinea 7pm. Friday, January 19: Senegal v Cameroon 7pm; Guinea v Gambia 10pm