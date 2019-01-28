Mohamed Salah of Egypt is one of the many Muslims who will play in the African Cup of Nations. Photo: Rui Vieira/AP

CAIRO – This year’s African Cup of Nations in Egypt has been pushed back by six days to cater for Ramadaan and allow Muslim players time to rest and recover after a month of fasting. The Confederation of African Football (Caf) says the tournament will now kick off on June 21 instead of June 15.

The final has been put back by six days to July 19.

The move came after a request from a group of North African nations.

Some of Africa’s biggest stars, including Egypt forward Mohamed Salah and Senegal winger Sadio Mane, both Liverpool stars, are Muslims.

Muslims abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset during Ramadaan, making it difficult for their teams to train or play.

This year, Ramadaan ends on June 4, and the move by Caf gives Muslim players nearly a week extra to prepare for Africa’s top tournament.

@CAF_Online President Mr.Ahmad gave few remarks before closing the three-day continental seminar, running from 22 to 24 Jan. in Cairo, Egypt. "I am happy to see you attending this important seminar. I want to see tangible results on the ground in the field of Development". https://t.co/c2HY6vZc31 — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 24, 2019

AP