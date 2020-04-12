African Champions League semi-finals postponed

CAIRO - Next month’s two-legged semi-finals of the African Champions League have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Sunday.

“In light of growing concerns and evolving nature on COVID-19 (that has led to a) lockdown in most countries, the CAF Emergency Committee has decided to postpone the matches until further notice,” a statement said.

“A new schedule will be announced in due time.

In semi-final showdowns between Moroccan and Egyptian clubs, Raja Casablanca are due to meet Zamalek while Wydad Casablanca will face record eight-time winners Al Ahly.

The two Moroccan sides were to host the first legs on the opening weekend of May with the return matches in Egypt one week later.