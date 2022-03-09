Al Ahly are ’delighted’ to be able to keep Pitso Mosimane at the club

Durban - Al Ahly announced the extension of Pitso Mosimane's contract for a further two years, a contract believed to include improved financial terms. The former Bafana Bafana coach's negotiations with the club have been widely reported on, with a few even suggesting that the end of Mosimane's expedition in the north may be coming to an end.

It is reported that 'Jingles' news contract is worth R60 million, that's R2,5 million per month (excluding bonuses). ALSO READ: Stars aligned for under-pressure Pitso Mosimane to take revenge on Sundowns Mosimane has been in Egypt for about two years now and has won two back-to-back CAF Champions League and Super Cup titles.

He also won his second consecutive Club World Cup bronze medal with the Egyptian Red Devils, becoming the first manager in history to win two medals with an African team. He has lost only seven out of the 83 games he has managed with Al Ahly. Two More Years Of Pitso Mosimane ❤️#MosimaneIsHereToStay pic.twitter.com/VezsW65ofJ — Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) March 8, 2022 The club announced their delight at being able to keep Mosimane and his technical team as they look to conquer Africa and the world. "Al Ahly SC are delighted to announce that Pitso Mosimane has signed a contract extension with the club for two more years.

"The coach and his assistants signed the new contract, ensuring they will remain at the helm until 2024." It is only fitting that the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach pens a new deal a few days before he has to lead Al Ahly against his former club in a must-win game in Pretoria. Al Ahly were beaten by Masandawana in Cairo and lie second in their CAF Champions League group, an opportunity for revenge and to deny Sundowns running away from the rest presents itself.

