Al Ahly bank on Percy Tau in bid to shock Real Madrid

Phathisani Moyo Rabat - African giants Al Ahly are banking on the sterling form of Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau to shock mighty Real Madrid in their Fifa Club World Cup semi-final at the magnificent Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday evening.

The ‘Lion of Judah’ has recovered from his injury woes to star for the Red Devils in Morocco. Tau was not only on the scoresheet when they demolished Auckland City 3-0 in the opening match but was also the standout player for the Egyptian giants. He followed that impressive performance with another stellar showing when Al Ahly eliminated Major Soccer League side Seattle Sounders 1-0 in the second round at Tangier's Ibn Batouta Stadium over the weekend. The victory set the mercurial Tau up for an exciting semi-final battle against Los Blancos.

Egypt national team assistant coach Diaa El-Sayed this week lauded Tau’s rejuvenation and rich vein of form at the Fifa Club World Cup.

“Percy Tau is a good player, especially if he is not injured. We saw him in the Seattle game. He had a good game. I hope he plays in the Real Madrid game because he can make a difference,” said El-Sayaad. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has also shown respect to Africa’s Club of the Century ahead of the titanic clash. “Al Ahly has a great history, one of the most important in the football world. A club with such a history has obviously got fans behind the team. It is going to be an entertaining game,” he said.

ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns coach sings praises of Lesedi Kapinga after Nedbank Cup win Real Madrid will still be hot favourites despite missing Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois through injury. Morocco also won praise from Ancelotti for their world class facilities and organising a great tournament.

Optimistic Arthur Zwane dreams of Kaizer Chiefs winning the Nedbank Cup “The Club World Cup is very well organised. Morocco has shown it loves football. The facilities are excellent. The stadiums are very beautiful,” said the Real Madrid coach. Morocco has through hosting the Fifa Club World Cup shown its readiness to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals. The North African country has state-of-the art stadiums that easily compare with the very best in the world.