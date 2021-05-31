Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane feels more appreciated outside South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - There is no disputing the success of South African Pitso Mosimane who has now coached Egyptian side Al Ahly to the African Champions League and Super Cup titles, but his ability as a tactician has not been in appreciated in the Rainbow Nation.

Mosimane who recently led Al Ahly to a 3-1 aggregate victory in the African Champions League semi-final over his former club Mamelodi Sundowns, was met with significant verbal abuse when he returned to Pretoria on May 22 for the second leg.

"I believe if you focus on winning games, the outcome will sort itself out but I do feel good to be part of contributing to Africa and I feel good to be appreciated, unlike what happened to me in my own country,” Mosimane told Goal.com.

When Mosimane arrived at Lucas Moripe Stadium for the match against Sundowns, he reported that: "When we stopped the bus...all these people swearing at me, swearing at my mother," he elaborated.

"I said to myself, what else could I have done for this team to get the respect. But it's football, I understand, and I know the person who did that. I know the person that's behind it. Just bitter because I left. I had to move on with my life.”

Mosimane added that the last week had been emotional for him, but that “I don’t blame anybody. I have to blame the system that we come from.

"Some people say if you want to set up a black man to fail, you must use a black man to destroy him.”

African News Agency (ANA)