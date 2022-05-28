Al Ahly gunning for third successive Champions League title - Pitso Mosimane

Johannesburg - Pitso Mosimane has vowed that his Al Ahly side will do their best to win the Caf Champions League final as they play against Wydad AC at the Stade Mohammed V in Morocco on Monday night. The Red Devils are bidding for their third consecutive continental crown. A win in the Champions League can also ease the pressure on Mosimane whose men are third in the Egyptian Premier League standings and four points behind Zamalek, albeit having played three games fewer.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is not easy for a football fan to travel to support his team. We tell those who come to Morocco that we feel your support and the support of our fans at home. We will do our best to make them proud. We will try to win the match. It will be historical for our fans and for everyone to win it at the Wydad Stadium,” said Mosimane. Should Mosimane win, he will not only win his third Champions League title on the trot but he will also equal former Al Ahly coach Manuel Jose’s record of having won the tournament four times. ALSO READ: Al Ahly lose their bid for Caf Champions League final postponement

Mosimane previously also won the competition with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016. Jose won the title in 2001, 2005, 2006 and 2008. “Achieving the title for the third time in a row is not easy but I and the players are not looking for personal glory. We represent Al Ahly club with its great history and we are seeking to add a new championship to the African Club of the Century,” said Mosimane.

Story continues below Advertisement

Al Ahly suffered a blow earlier in the week after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected their application to postpone the Champions League final. The Egyptian football giants were unhappy that the Stade Mohammed V was designated to host the final for a second consecutive year. The decision to host the final in Morocco also means that Wydad would have home ground advantage.

Story continues below Advertisement

In their court filing, Al Ahly stated that the final should not be held at any of the countries that were involved in the semi-finals. Caf stood by their decision, reiterating that Morocco were the only nation to bid to host the final after Senegal opted to withdraw their bid. @eshlinv

Story continues below Advertisement