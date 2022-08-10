Al Ahly legend Shady Mohamed claims Al Ahly youngster is better than Percy Tau

Durban - Al Ahly legend Shady Mohamed has claimed that Ziad Tarek is a better player than Percy Tau. Tau’s future with the Egyptian giants has been the subject of speculation following the departure from the club of fellow South African Pitso Mosimane earlier this year. Tau has received scathing criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Story continues below Advertisement

With Al Ahly virtually out of the reckoning for the Egyptian Premier League, the club recently announced that they will give opportunities to youth and reserve team players in protest of refereeing injustice. “Ziad Tarek is better than both Percy Tau and Luis Misquissone. I believe he should become a starter for the first team,” said Mohamed as per Egyptian source Kingfut. “Tau and Miquissone should be sold. Al Ahly would financially benefit from selling them both. Overall, Al Ahly youngsters had a good game against Ittihad, but it should only be a start, they have a long way to go,” he added.

While Tau continues to be the subject of criticism, former Al Ahly defender Sayed Moawad has said that he wished that Mosimane would have stayed with the club. Despite leading the Red Devils to two CAF Champions League titles and bronze medal finishes at the Club World Cup, the South African too faced scathing criticism from the Egyptian media due to his failure to lead the club to an Egyptian Premier League title in nearly two years at the helm. “Mosimane made good and bad decisions. His achievements were far more than his failures. The proof is all the trophies he won with Al Ahly. His achievements speak for him. Some fans criticized him for performance and the rest periods he gave to the players. I think he was successful. He won many trophies and I wish he would have stayed with the team,” said Moawad.

Story continues below Advertisement

Since Mosimane’s departure, Al Ahly have installed Ricardo Soares as coach. So far, their results have not shown significant improvement as they have drawn two of their last three league games. Mosimane is currently a free agent and focusing on the development of Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools. The new initiative launched by South Africa’s most successful soccer coach will aim to improve grassroots development in the country. @EshlinV