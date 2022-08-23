Al Ahly part ways with Percy Tau after just one season - reports

Johannesburg - Percy Tau has left Egyptian outfit Al Ahly after spending just one season at the club, according to reports on Tuesday. Following the resignation of Pitso Mosimane in June, speculation has clouded the future of Tau at Al Ahly, as murmurs of him following “Jingles” through the exit door became louder considering he had been a signing specifically requested by the former Red Devils coach.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tau became the second South African to play for Al Ahly, after Phakamani Mahlambi in 2017-18, when he decided to leave Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion to join Mosimane at the Red Devils Following weeks of uncertainty and injuries that have limited his playing time under new Al Ahly coach Ricardo Soares, it now appears the two parties have come to an agreement and have chosen to go their separate ways, according to SuperSport.com.

In his single season at Al Ahly, Tau managed to make 31 appearances, scoring eight goals and providing six assists. He only managed to win the Caf Super Cup in what was a tumultuous and disappointing campaign for the club. Al Ahly have had arguably one of their worst season's considering their reputation as Caf Club of the Century, they are currently in third place in the Egyptian Premier League behind Pyramids and back-to-back champions Zamalek.

Story continues below Advertisement

Following their defeat to Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League, the only trophy left for them to win is the Egyptian Cup in which they are at the quarter-final stage. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport