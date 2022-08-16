Al Ahly rumours could prove once again that Pitso Mosimane was never the problem

Cape Town – Mosimane stepped down as coach of the Egyptian giants in July. He received scathing criticism from Red Devils fans and pundits alike amid his failure to lead the club to the Egyptian Premier League title. However, it is fair to say that Mosimane’s time in charge of Al Ahly was a success. In that time, he led the team to two CAF Champions League titles, the Egyptian Cup as well as two CAF Super Cups.

Tau, who Mosimane roped into Al Ahly from Brighton last year was also criticised amid the club’s struggles with consistency in attack this season. It’s evident that Al Ahly has shown no improvement since Ricardo Soares replaced Mosimane at the helm of the club in July. When Mosimane left the Cairo-based club, they may not have been in pole position to win the Egyptian Premier League title but were in with a good chance of winning it. Since Soares started coaching the team, their chances of winning their domestic league title have diminished. Al Ahly trail league leaders Zamalek by 10 points, which is incredibly hard to overcome with only four league games to play.

Things are so bad for Soares that according to reliable reports from Egypt, Al Ahly could be aiming to soon replace him with former Morocco tactician Vahid Halilhodžić. The 69-year-old Halilhodžić is a free-agent after having recently parted ways with Morocco. Al Ahly are no strangers to sacking managers having had no less than 14 different coaches since 2010 alone.

Even though Soares has not achieved anything spectacular at Al Ahly, if he is sacked, he will join Mosimane in being victim to what appears to be a hostile working environment. Al Ahly should realise that by regularly sacking coaches, they are not only being hostile to coaches but also potentially adversely affecting their own results. Healthy working environments are created when footballers become familiar with a coach’s style and tactics. By regularly changing coaches, the Egyptian club are regularly forcing their players to adapt to new systems which will impact upon confidence and performances. @EshlinV