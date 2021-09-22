Al Ahly slap Pitso Mosimane with fine following Super Cup loss

Each member of the technical team is believed to have received a fine in the region of the equivalent of around R280 000.

DURBAN - Egyptian giants Al Ahly have fined coach Pitso Mosimane and the technical team following their Egyptian Super Cup loss to Tal'ea El Gaish.

Mosimane's side go into virtually every tournament that they play in as favourites and the reigning CAF Champions League winners would have been expected to record a routine win over El Gaish.

However, Ahly failed to put their scoring boots on in the game as they were held to a goalless draw before losing 3-2 on penalties.

The result will compound the pressure on Mosimane in the new season. While the South African led his club to the Champions League last season, they were usurped by Zamalek to the Egyptian Premier League title.