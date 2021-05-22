Al Ahly's Pitso Mosimane saddened by hostile South African homecoming

DURBAN – Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has admitted that he was left saddened by the reception he received following his return to South Africa.

Mosimane’s Al Ahly drew 1-1 with Sundowns in their CAF Champions League quarter-final second leg clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday to win the tie 3-1 on aggregate.

“I was a bit emotional when I saw the placards outside and after stepping out of the bus had people swearing me and at my mother. I asked myself what more could I have done to get respect. I understand that it is football but I know the person who did this and who is behind this. I had to move on with my life and there is more but I won’t discuss it,” said Mosimane.

The 56-year-old added that he has been receiving hostile messages ahead of his trip to South Africa and further implied that some of the messages have been coming from Sundowns football officials and not supporters who were unhappy with the manner in which he left Masandawana at the end of last season.

“I have received a lot of bad correspondences and emails since I came to South Africa. They do not let me go. The emails have come from the main office and not supporters. There have been emails coming from lawyers with regards to how and why I left. I’ve decided to leave this for my book and it’s a story for another day. I needed to say this,” said Mosimane.

