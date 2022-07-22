Al Ahly’s poor form continues post Pitso Mosimane exit

Johannesburg - Pitso Mosimane’s departure from Al Ahly has been a calamity for the Egyptian giants more than it’s been a solution. That’s been proven by the horrendous run that his predecessor Ricardo Soares has endured since taking over the reins on a two-year deal late in June.

On Thursday night, Al Ahly missed out on the Egyptian Cup after losing 2-1 to rivals Zamalek in the final out in Cairo. Mosimane, who won the Egyptian Cup last season, had never lost to Zamalek during his stint in the land of the Pharaohs, following three wins and one draw. Thursday's defeat also meant that Soares’ poor start at the club continued, given the fact that he was fresh from a 2-0 loss to Pyramids in the league.

Before that, the Portuguese born coach had only managed a win and a draw in his first two games in charge. Third on the log after playing 23 games, Al Ahly could miss out on the Egyptian Premier League title to leaders Zamalek for a second successive season. The Red Devils trail their rivals by nine points, although they have two games in hand.

Al Ahly’s failure to finish in the top two on the standings will not stop them from playing CAF Champions League football next season though. This comes after the EPL took a decision to use the standings of the first round to determine the teams that will represent them in inter-club competitions. By the end of the first round, Zamalek were top of the standings and Al Ahly, who were busy with the Fifa Club World Cup as well, were second.

