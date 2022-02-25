AmaZulu consolidate claims for Champions League play-offs after win over ES Sétif

Cape Town — AmaZulu consolidated the claims for a play-off berth in the CAF Champions League after they defeated Algeria’s ES Sétif in a Group B clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday evening. It was a fine performance after AmaZulu's lacklustre performance against TS Galaxy in a DStv Premiership clash which ended goalless at the same venue four days ago. AmaZulu's overall effort was certainly worth at least three goals.

Almost straight from the kick-off, ES Sétif surrendered possession, and AmaZulu's two-prong attack of Siphelele Mthembu and Augustine Mulenga was quick to react, but to no avail in the opening minute. Mthembu sent Mulenga clear, and once he had outrun the retreating defence, he had the goal at his mercy after goalkeeper Zakaria Bouhalfaya darted well off his line to thwart the danger. Mulenga's parting shot was well wide of the unguarded goals. AmaZulu managed to secure the major share of first-half possession and produced attacks at regular intervals. However, they only managed to make the breakthrough on the stroke of halftime when midfielder Luvuyo Memela was on target. His long-range shot from 15 metres outside the opposition penalty area, took a deflection on its way after striking the ES Sétif defence, leaving Bouhalfaya unsighted (1-0). Given their grip on the game, mainly because of their midfield superiority, it was always likely that AmaZulu would score first. At times they tended to over-elaborate their crisp inter-passing game, and this caused them to lose the ball, often after some sound build-up work.

For most of the first half, the Algerian visitors battled to contain the pace of AmaZulu. Most of their attacking sorties broke down around the fringes of the AmaZulu goalmouth. AmaZulu fullback Philani Zulu was sound in defence and was quick to pounce on any attack down the left channels. ES Sétif had a 3-0 first-half corner count, and although they showed a measure of enterprise at set-piece time, their finishing let them down. Their ineffectiveness in the striking zone was reflected by the fact that their first shot at goal came after 26 minutes of first-half play.

Kenyan referee Peter Waweru Kamaku who was on duty at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon was kept on his ties by a plethora of fouls. He had reason to flash yellow cards thrice in the first half, with the visitors copping two of these. It was all AmaZulu when play resumed in the second half, and a wave of attacks rained down on the visitors’ defence. AmaZulu failed to leave their mark although they came very close on two occasions after their high press proved effective. On the hour mark, AmaZulu's midfield lost possession and ES Sétif staged a counter-attack down the middle. Only the speedy intervention by central defender Tapelo Xoki saved the day for the hosts when he dispossessed midfielder Ahmed Kendouci in the striking zone.